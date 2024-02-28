Ngannou issues pre-fight warning to Joshua

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has sent a warning to two-time former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua ahead of their upcoming fight after showing off his power.

Ngannou, a 37-year-old MMA fighter is set for his second professional boxing bout when he meets Joshua in Saudi Arabia on March 8 after previously impressing in his defeat against Tyson Fury.

Joshua is attempting to keep his plans of becoming a three-time heavyweight world titleholder alive by beating Ngannou in the hopes of setting up a unification fight against the eventual winner of Oleksandr Usyk and Fury’s bout.

Ngannou is renowned for his terrifying knockout power and holds the record for the hardest punch in the world, which registered his one-hit power at an astonishing 129,161 units.

Now he has taken the opportunity to demonstrate his incredible power again ahead of his contest with Joshua by showing off on a punch machine in a gym.

Ngannou shared a video of himself striking the machine that sees him keep both feet stationary before pulling back his arm a short distance in the build-up to delivering the huge blow.

The 37-year-old then connects with the punchball and rattles the machine with the power of his right-hand strike.

The digits on the scoreboard immediately began to soar and quickly maxed out at 999 in recognition of Ngannou’s effort.

Joshua will have to be wary of getting hit by Ngannou’s dominant hand amid fears that the Cameroonian could knock out his English opponent.

The strength of Joshua’s chin has been tested in previous clashes and was wobbled by the lighter-framed Usyk in both of his title fights with the Ukrainian.

The former heavyweight holder previously hailed Ngannou’s power but admitted his confidence in knocking the ex-UFC star out.

“We knew Francis had a reputation as the biggest puncher in the world but the surprise was how well he boxed, Joshua said.

“These are notes I’ve already made about him. His style, where he is dangerous, where he might get caught. By fight night I will go into the ring knowing everything about him.”