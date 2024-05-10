Tijjani Babangida loses 47-year-old brother Ibrahim Babangida in tragic car accident

Tijani Babangida, an Atlanta 1996 Olympics gold medalist and the President of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), is mourning the death of his brother, Ibrahim Babangida, who died in a tragic car accident along the Kaduna-Zaria Road.

The former Super Eagles winger was driving when the accident occurred, colliding with a moving trailer. Ibrahim Babangida tragically lost his life in the accident, while Tijani Babangida and his family were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Emmanuel Babayaro, the General Secretary of PFAN, confirmed the heartbreaking news, urging everyone to keep Tijani Babangida and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

“Comrades! Let us be in prayers for our president, Tijani Babangida, who just had a ghastly motor accident along the Kaduna-Zaria Road,” Babayaro said

“Ibrahim Babangida, his younger brother, died on the spot from the accident while Mr President (Babangida) and his family were taken to the hospital. May the soul of Ibrahim Babangida Rest in Peace with God, amen,” he stated.

He revealed that Tijani Babangida is currently receiving treatment at Shika Hospital in Zaria and is conscious.

“He is currently admitted at Shika Hospital in Zaria, where he is receiving treatment and to the glory of God he is conscious,” he added.

Shehu Abdullahi, the Kaduna State Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), also confirmed the incident, stating that

the former international was travelling to Zaria when the accident occurred.

“It is true, he was travelling to Zaria when he (Tijjani Babangida ) who was driving ran into a trailer according to an eyewitness, losing his brother with himself and others on board sustaining varying degrees of injuries,” Abdullahi said.

The late Ibrahim Babangida, aged 47, was a retired footballer and a member of the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning Golden Eagles squad in Japan. He played for local clubs such as Bank of The North, Stationery Stores, and Katsina United before joining Dutch side Volendam in 1997.