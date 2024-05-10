Man United handed injury boost ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United have confirmed that both Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford trained on Thursday, with the duo in contention to face Arsenal in a Premier League blockbuster on Sunday afternoon.

Martinez has been limited to just 11 appearances for Man United this season due to various injuries, including a recent calf problem that sidelined him since late March.

Similarly, Rashford has been absent from action since sustaining an injury during the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City on April 21, missing the last three Premier League matches.

Martinez’s last outing in England’s top flight, meanwhile, was the 1-1 draw with Brentford on March 30.

The Argentina international was forced to undergo a second foot operation in 2023 towards the start of the season, eventually returning against Tottenham Hotspur in the middle of January.

However, the centre-back then suffered a knee problem against West Ham United on February 4 before picking up the calf issue which has seen him miss five straight league fixtures.

Martinez’s return for the remaining league fixtures and the FA Cup final against Manchester City would be a significant boost for manager Erik ten Hag, who has faced defensive issues throughout the season.

With Casemiro often deployed as a makeshift centre-back and Jonny Evans stepping in alongside him in the recent game against Crystal Palace, Martinez’s availability would provide much-needed stability.

Ten Hag is expected to provide updates on Martinez’s fitness during his media briefing on Friday afternoon, shedding light on his potential involvement in Sunday’s Premier League encounter against Arsenal.