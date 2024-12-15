Ngannou and Verhoeven in talks for epic 2025 showdown

Francis Ngannou

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is reportedly in discussions for a blockbuster fight with Rico Verhoeven, the reigning Glory Kickboxing heavyweight champion and one of the sport’s most decorated fighters.

Sources indicate the fight is being targeted for the summer of 2025, although the specifics—whether it will take place under mixed martial arts (MMA) or boxing rules—remain unclear. Verhoeven, known as the “King of Kickboxing,” boasts an impressive professional record of 65-10, including 21 knockouts.

Ngannou has been making waves across combat sports since parting ways with the UFC. In October 2024, he captured the PFL SuperFight heavyweight championship with a dominant first-round TKO victory over Renan Ferreira. Ngannou also ventured into boxing, facing heavyweight legends Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in high-profile bouts in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Despite his diverse experience, it seems unlikely that Ngannou would face Verhoeven in a pure kickboxing match. Ngannou’s striking has been effective in MMA and boxing, but kickboxing’s specialized rules could pose a significant challenge against someone as accomplished as Verhoeven.

Verhoeven remains a towering figure in kickboxing. The 35-year-old Dutchman recently defended his Glory heavyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Levi Righters on December 7, a rematch of their TKO encounter during the Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix earlier this year.

While Verhoeven has flirted with other combat sports, his forays have been limited. He holds a 1-0 MMA record, earning a first-round TKO victory over Viktor Bogutzki nine years ago. In 2014, he stepped into the boxing ring, scoring a second-round KO win over Janos Finfera. However, despite speculation about a transition into MMA or professional boxing, Verhoeven has largely stayed within the realm of kickboxing, where he is regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

If the Professional Fighters League (PFL) can secure Ngannou vs. Verhoeven as an MMA bout, it would mark a major coup for the organization. With Verhoeven’s striking pedigree and Ngannou’s devastating power, the fight would be a stylistic dream matchup.

The PFL could also provide Verhoeven a seamless path into MMA, avoiding the hurdles he might face with promotions like the UFC, which often require new fighters to prove themselves in smaller organizations before debuting on the main roster.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

