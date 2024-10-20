Francis Ngannou knocks out Renan Ferreira in MMA return

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou made a spectacular return to MMA with a first-round knockout victory over Renan Ferreira at the PFL’s Battle of the Giants event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The highly anticipated showdown saw the 38-year-old Cameroonian dominate the Brazilian inside the SmartCage.

After months of build-up, Ngannou wasted no time showcasing his elite MMA skills. Following a cautious opening minute, the Cameroonian secured a takedown, gaining ground control over Ferreira. Ngannou unleashed a series of powerful strikes that overwhelmed his opponent, forcing the referee to stop the fight at 3 minutes and 32 seconds into the first round.

It was an emotional night for Ngannou, who dedicated his performance to his late son, Kobe. After the fight, he said, “I can’t think about anything other than my son Kobe. I only took this fight because of him. I went to fight for him. I hope they can remember his name because, without Kobe, we wouldn’t be here tonight. I wouldn’t have fought.”

The event drew an array of stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané, who attended to witness Ngannou reclaim the heavyweight crown. Ronaldo, a long-time supporter of Ngannou, has built a close friendship with the fighter, attending several of his bouts.

This marked Ngannou’s long-awaited return to MMA after more than two years away from the sport. During his hiatus, the 38-year-old ventured into boxing, facing off against British stars Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Though he narrowly lost to Fury and was knocked out by Joshua, Ngannou’s passion for MMA remained unshaken, leading to his debut for the PFL, with whom he signed in May 2023.

Ngannou’s move to the PFL followed his departure from the UFC after negotiations for a new contract fell through. Since leaving, the heavyweight star has reportedly earned £23 million ($30 million), solidifying his decision as a wise career move before his triumphant return to the MMA cage.

