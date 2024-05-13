NFF unveils Finidi as Super Eagles coach, Amokachi, Baruwa as assistants

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday officially unveiled former Ajax star Finidi George as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

Assisting him will be his former Super Eagles teammate, Daniel Amokachi, and Benjamin James, a former player from Shooting Stars based in Germany.

Alongside Amokachi and James, Olatunji Baruwa will serve as the goalkeepers’ trainer, Chima Onyeike as the fitness trainer, and Mehmet Ozturk as the analyst.

Finidi’s appointment was solidified at the event where NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, and Sports Minister John Enoh unveiled him as the team’s new leader.

While the specifics of his contract were not disclosed, Finidi’s signing marked a significant moment for Nigerian football.

Finidi’s journey to the coaching role began as an assistant to Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro during the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where Nigeria finished as runners-up.

His appointment was announced a few weeks ago after he took charge of the team on an interim basis for the doubleheader international friendly against Ghana and Mali.

His task will be the 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

Gusau expressed optimism about the new era under Finidi’s leadership, highlighting NFF’s commitment to supporting the team’s quest for success.

“When we returned from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, we began the search for a new Head Coach. There was a plethora of foreign applicants, far more than the indigenous applicants.

“However, we undertook a thorough process that has produced an indigenous Coach and we are very happy about that.

“Finidi George was part of the technical crew that came close to winning the AFCON, and we have faith in him that he will lead the team to the title next time.

“Our objective now is to ensure the enthronement of excellence at all levels of the National Teams.”

Gusau also revealed that the Federation gave Finidi a free hand to pick his assistants.