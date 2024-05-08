Why we choose Finidi as Super Eagles coach- NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has shed light on its decision to appoint former international Finidi George as Super Eagles head coach, favouring other candidates like Emmanuel Amuneke and Daniel Amokachi.

According to Ademola Olajire, the NFF Director of Communications, Finidi’s impressive coaching record and his prior experience as an assistant coach with the Super Eagles set him apart as the ideal candidate for the role.

Speaking to Hotsports, Olajire highlighted Finidi’s two-year stint as an assistant coach under Jose Peseiro, during which he demonstrated his understanding of the team dynamics and contributed significantly to its success.

I’m not a member of the Technical Committee but I can also look at a lot of positives around Finidi George. He worked for twenty months as an assistant with Jose Peseiro, which gives him a head start over anybody, Olajire told Hotspots.

“Finidi worked closely with the team, was with the team when they qualified for the AFCON and came second at the AFCON.

“It’s natural that someone of this stature, someone who has accomplished these things and who has been very close to the team gets the nod, with the fact that we have only five weeks to do very important matches.”

Additionally, Olajire praised Finidi’s coaching achievements, notably winning the league title with Enyimba in his second season and his current pursuit of retaining the title in his third season with the club.

“He started with Enyimba. In his second season, he won the league title. It is not easy to win the league title so we must praise him.

“That is no mean feat and it shows that this is a man who knows what he’s doing.

Furthermore, Olajire commended Finidi’s decision to return to Nigeria and begin his coaching career with an NPFL club, highlighting his dedication to the development of Nigerian football.

“Finidi was not only a great football player, he has prepared himself very well and done himself no harm with the laurels he has been able to acquire in his short period as a coach.

“He had the option of remaining in Spain and taking up an appointment with a second-tier club but he chose to come back to Nigeria and start with an NPFL club.

The NFF believes that Finidi’s appointment has garnered widespread approval among Nigerian football fans, who view him as a fitting successor to Jose Peseiro.

Ahead of the Super Eagles’ crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers matches, the NFF is confident that Finidi’s appointment will propel the team to success.

Finidi is poised to make his mark and validate the NFF’s decision to select him as the new Super Eagles head coach.