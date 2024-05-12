NFF condoles with Tijani Babangida over deaths of son, brother

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), under the leadership of Ibrahim Gusau, on Sunday paid a condolence visit to former Nigeria international and President of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, Tijani Babangida, who lost his son and brother in a ghastly motor accident along the Kaduna – Zaria Road on Thursday.

During the unfortunate incident, Tijani lost his younger brother, Ibrahim, a notable member of the 1993 FIFA U17 World Cup-winning Golden Eaglets. Tragically, Tijani’s infant son, Fadil, also succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident, passing away on Friday night following surgery.

Additionally, Tijani’s wife, Maryam, underwent facial surgery and is currently in intensive care.

In a gesture of solidarity and support, an NFF delegation, including Augustine Eguavoen, the NFF Technical Director, Jude Anyadufu, a Member of the NPFL Board, and other esteemed football personalities such as Emmanuel Babayaro, Pascal Patrick, and Austin Popo, visited Tijani Babangida at a hospital in Abuja, where he was receiving treatment after being transferred from ABUTH.

During the visit, the delegation extended their condolences to Tijani on the tragic loss of his brother and son, offering prayers for his and his wife’s swift recovery. The NFF reaffirmed its commitment to stand by Tijani and his family during this difficult time, providing support and assistance wherever possible.