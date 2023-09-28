Newcastle face Manchester United after Isak sacked Man City from Carabao Cup

Newcastle United, last year’s runners-up, will host holders Manchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after dumping Manchester City out of the EFL tournament on Wednesday night.

Alexander Isak fired Newcastle into the Carabao Cup fourth round at the expense of Manchester City.

The Sweden international struck eight minutes after the break to seal a 1-0 victory for the Magpies at St James Park.

Newcastle’s first win over City in any competition in 11 attempts across all competitions.

The dogged display of a team featuring 10 changes to the one which started Sunday’s 8-0 Premier League victory over Sheffield United was rewarded in the 53rd minute.

At Anfield, Liverpool again came from behind to thrash Leicester 3-1. The visitors had taken the lead through a Kasey McAteer third minute goal from a free-kick.

However, Dominik Szoboszlai’s superb strike helped Liverpool into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Sustained pressure from Jurgen Klopp’s side paid off as Cody Gakpo levelled before Szoboszlai came off the bench to put them in front with an unstoppable shot in the 70th minute.

Diogo Jota added a third in the 89th minute to confirm the nine times record holder of the competition in the fourth round with 27 attempts at goal against the Foxes.

Liverpool overpowered the visitors moments after going down to the early strike as McAteer’s goal was Leicester’s only shot on target in the encounter.

Jurgen Klopp had made 10 changes to the side that beat West Ham 3-1 at the weekend to maintain their impressive start to the Premier League campaign.

Following the fourth round draws late Wednesday night, West Ham United will take on Arsenal in a London derby, while Bournemouth face Liverpool and Everton meet Burnley in the round’s other all-Premier League ties.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea has a home game against Blackburn and Fulham travel to high-flying Championship outfit Ipswich.

Elsewhere, League Two Mansfield, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, host League One Port Vale and Exeter face Middlesbrough.

All ties will be played week commencing 30 October.

Fourth round draw in full

Mansfield vs Port Vale

Ipswich vs Fulham

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Blackburn

West Ham vs Arsenal

Everton vs Burnley

Exeter vs Middlesbrough