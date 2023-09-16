Brighton humiliate Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford

…As Liverpool, Man City claim victory from behind

Manchester United woes continued on Saturday as Brighton humiliated the Red Devils 3-1 at Old Trafford, their home ground.

Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro scored for the visitors before Hannibal Mejbri’s consolation effort for Erik ten Hag’s side after a challenge-filled fortnight.

Brighton heaped further misery on United as attention returned to on-field matters on Saturday afternoon following Jadon Sancho banishment from first-team squad and Antony’s leave of absence on the back of his assault allegations by his girl friend.

The match also mark the end of Man U’s 31-game unbeaten home run in all competitions against the side that last beat them in the league at Old Trafford in Ten Hag’s first match in charge.

Welbeck opened the scoring against his former club, before a Marcus Rashford strike hit the woodwork and Rasmus Hojlund’s first goal for the club was ruled out by the VAR.

Gross netted both goals in last season’s Old Trafford win and fired Roberto De Zerbi’s men further ahead early in the second half, before substitute Pedro landed another body blow.

Boos greeted Ten Hag’s decision to bring Anthony Martial on for full debutant Hojlund, but fellow introduction Hannibal did his bit when striking home his first for the club from distance.

But there was to be no stirring comeback like in United’s last home game against Nottingham Forest as attention now turns to Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Bayern Munich.

Brighton have a historic Europa League match against AEK Athens to look forward to themselves after winning at Old Trafford for just the second time in their history.

De Zerbi surprisingly made six changes on Saturday, when Ten Hag made three and went with a midfield diamond that caused the visitors early problems.

Manchester City on the other hand came from behind to beat Wes Ham United 3-1 at the London Stadium.

West Ham took the lead with a Ward-Prowse 36 minute effort that was assisted by Coufal. However, the league champion came back into the game stronger in the second half.

New signing Doku equalize for City moment after the commencement of hostilities in the 46th minute, before goals from Silva 76th minute and Haaland in the 86th minute.

In the early kickoff at Molineux Stadium, Liverpool also came from behind to beat Wolves 3-1. Hee-chan gave the home side the lead in the 7th minute before Gakpo leveled for the visitors in the 55th minute.

Liverpool’s late show with an 85th minute effort by Robertson supported by Salah and an own goal by Bueno in the 91st minute fired Jurgen Klopp’s men to the top of the Premier League on Saturday.