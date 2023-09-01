Liverpool rejects £150 million bid for Salah on transfer deadline day

Liverpool Football Club have reportedly turned down a £150 million bid for their star player, Mohamed Salah.

The offer came from Saudi Arabian giants Al Ittihad, who seemed willing to break the bank to secure Salah’s services.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager insisting that Salah is not on the market, said, “The position remains the same, absolutely. No doubt about that. We cannot (sell Salah). That’s how it is. Nothing else to say.”

Al Ittihad, undeterred by the hefty price tag, is willing to offer Salah a £1.5 million per week Liverpool, along with Ramy Abbas, Salah’s agent, remained steadfast in their decision not to part with their prized forward.

With the Premier League transfer window closing on Friday night, Al Ittihad still has an opportunity to make a bid for Salah, as the Saudi Pro League transfer window doesn’t close until September 7. However, Liverpool is unlikely to change their stance, expressing unwavering confidence that Salah will stay with the club.

Salah has been an indispensable part of Liverpool’s success, having scored an impressive 156 goals in 252 appearances for the club. He played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League victories in 2019, solidifying his status as a key player for the team.