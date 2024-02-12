NBA mourns NBA Africa investor Herbert Wigwe

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and its entire NBA family have mourned the sudden death of NBA Africa investor, Herbert Wigwe, the CEO of Access Holding Plc, who died in a Helicopter crash on Friday night, February 9 in California.

According to reports, a chopper transporting Wigwe crashed and killed five others in California. Sources said the chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night.

Commenting on the tragic loss, NBA @NBA in a post on its X handle described Wigwe as a passionate basketball fan and also an investor of the NBA Africa League.

“The NBA family mourns the loss of NBA Africa investor Herbert Wigwe who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Friday,” the NBA said on its X account.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Under the leadership of Wigwe, Access Bank actively participated in various sports initiatives as part of its corporate social responsibility and community engagement efforts.

In a bid to promote healthy and active living through fitness and exercise, Access Bank in 2016 partnered with the Lagos State Government to successfully host the maiden edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Access Bank sponsorship has helped raise the profile of the marathon and attract participation from elite athletes as well as amateurs from across Nigeria and beyond.

Access Bank has supported various youth sports development programs like talent identification programs, and sponsorship for young Nigerian athletes to participate in local and international competitions.