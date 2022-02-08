NBA Africa celebrates launch of Nigerian office

NBA Africa celebrates the launch of its Nigerian office at Alara in Lagos. The evening reception followed the league’s launch of Africa’s first floating basketball court at the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge, in partnership with Hennessy, a night before.

The new office will be headed by Vice President & Country Head Gbemisola Abudu and is the league’s third office on the continent (Johannesburg, Dakar).

Abudu is responsible for leading the NBA Africa league’s and business development initiatives, grassroots programming for youth, elite player development, relationships with current and prospective marketing, media and merchandise partners, and social responsibility efforts that impact the lives of Nigerian youth.

Read also: Public office not for wealth accumulation – Osinbajo

NBA Africa strategic investors and partners graced the event.

Others were former WNBA and NBA players Astou Ndiaye, Olumide Oyedeji and Obinna Ekezie, various stakeholders representing the sports, entertainment and media industry.

The highlight of the event was music performances by Ayra Starr and DJ Spinall.