Napoli slash Osimhen’s release clause to €100m – Report

According to reports from Italian media, former Serie A champions Napoli are reportedly ready to slash Victor Osimhen release clause from €130million to €100million as his future with the club grows increasingly uncertain.

The Nigerian striker seems destined to leave the Partenopei this summer transfer window, having signed a new contract in December 2023 with a €130 million release clause, giving him a way out at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old forward’s impact on Napoli’s success has been immense, notably contributing 26 goals to their Serie A triumph two seasons ago and notching 15 goals in 23 appearances this season despite missing 11 matches due to injuries and his participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Osimhen’s consistent brilliance has attracted interest from European powerhouses like Arsenal, Chelsea, and PSG, hinting at an impending transfer.

According to Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo, the Parthenopeans may now be ready to lower that initial valuation to €100 million, hoping to free up much-needed transfer funds for new boss Antonio Conte, who is eager to land Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

“Victor Osimhen’s future is yet to be written. The Nigerian striker had already decided to leave Napoli in March but didn’t expect to encounter difficulties in finding a new and stimulating professional experience,” as quoted by Calciomercato.

“The Italian club wants to collect the €130 million stipulated by the termination clause, and on the other, Osimhen dreams of playing in the Premier League. There are no concrete offers for Victor Osimhen, although Napoli are willing to consider offers of €100 million.”

This report comes as a boost for Arsenal and Chelsea, both of whom are reportedly interested in signing the Super Eagles’ goal poacher.

BusinessDay recently reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is interested in boosting his side ahead of the new season and has identified Osimhen as a perfect striker to drive the club’s Premier League ambitions.

According to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, Arsenal are preparing to submit a formal €100 million bid for the Nigerian striker. The Gunners are poised to make a significant move in the summer transfer window as they aim to sign a world-class striker to bolster their squad for the upcoming Premier League season.

According to GiveMeSport as published by BusinessDay, Chelsea’s pursuit of signing Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has received a boost, as the Napoli striker is reportedly open to moving to Stamford Bridge this summer, despite interest from French Ligue 1 champions and Champions League semi-finalists Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).