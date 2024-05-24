Mourinho tipped for sensational third Chelsea return

Chelsea‘s managerial search has taken an unexpected turn, with Portuguese man Jose Mourinho now emerging as the frontrunner for the Stamford Bridge job.

The odds for Mourinho to return to Stamford Bridge for a third spell have dramatically shortened, making him the favourite to take the helm.

After being sacked by Roma earlier this year, Mourinho was initially considered an unlikely candidate for the Chelsea job, priced at 40/1 by bet365. However, his odds have since plummeted, now standing at 3/1 via SkyBet, following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure by mutual consent.

Despite being courted by clubs in Saudi Arabia and holding talks with Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce, Mourinho has expressed a desire to return to management. Speaking to beIN SPORTS, he said, “I want to work but I just don’t want to make the wrong decision. I have to wait for the right one, the one that motivates me. But if I could work tomorrow, I would.”

Chelsea’s current shortlist also includes Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna, Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca, Sporting’s Ruben Amorim, and former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi. While the club reportedly seeks a progressive and upwardly mobile coach, Mourinho’s extensive experience and previous success with Chelsea have made him a serious contender.

During his last spell at Chelsea, Mourinho won the Premier League and the League Cup in 2015 but was dismissed after a poor run of form the following season. Despite this rocky end, his potential return has garnered significant attention, with many speculating on the impact he could have on the club’s future.