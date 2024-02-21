Mbappe better than Haaland- Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal goal machine and former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has rated French striker Kylian Mbappe as a more lethal and complete striker compared to Norwegian forward Erling Haaland.

Speaking on ULTRAS YouTube channel, the former Manchester United star who plays in the Saudi Pro League Al Nassr said Mbappe can create chances than Haaland who only relies on support from Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

“Haaland is fast and scores a lot of goals. but uh when Kevin De Bruyne retires, Haaland’s goals will dry up,” Ronaldo who is the leading goal scorer in Europe said.

“He is an incredible goal scorer, so physical and strong on the ball and makes good runs, but it’s not enough.

“Haaland needs a Creator like De Bruyne, if you compare him to me in my prime I could easily create something from nothing. That is the difference.

“Maybe Mbappe is also good, but he’s just farming the French league to go to Real Madrid, they have an amazing team now with Bellingham and Vinicius Junior who’s becoming an amazing winger.

“But in my opinion, Mbappe is a lot better than Haaland.

“Haaland is a striker, but Mbappe is more than just that with his space skill and dribblings. When Mbappe hits his prime in a couple of years no one will be able to stop him.

The 23-year-old Norwegian striker has scored 22 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions for Man City in the current 2023/ 34 season.

Haaland is also the leading scorer in the Premier League this season with 17 goals from 20 league matches.

Mbappe is Paris Saint-Germain’s record goalscorer in all competitions, despite being 24 and joining them six years ago. He has scored 244 goals in 291 appearances.

The World Cup-winning star is the top scorer in the French Ligue with 21 goals and four assists from 20 league matches this season.

In total, Mbappe has notched 32 goals from 31 appearances for PSG in the current campaign.