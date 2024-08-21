Maresca defends Chelsea squad depth amid transfer activity

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has defended his squad’s size amid recent transfer activity, insisting that the team is not in disarray.

Despite adding Joao Felix to the roster, Maresca has made it clear that Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are not part of his plans.

This comes as Joao Felix signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea, returning from Atletico Madrid after a lacklustre loan spell at Stamford Bridge during the 2022/23 season. His return also facilitated Conor Gallagher’s move in the opposite direction.

“I am not working with 42 players; I am working with 21 players in first-team training,” Maresca stated.

“It’s not a mess like it looks from outside. The other players can even have 20-year contracts—it is not my point. I don’t care.”

Regarding Sterling and Chilwell, Maresca added, “At this moment, they are training apart from the squad. As I said, the situation with both of them is quite clear. We have a big squad, and for me, it’s impossible to give everyone minutes, so if they’re looking for minutes, it’s probably better to leave. And if they don’t leave, they have a contract here—they are Chelsea players.”

Maresca expressed optimism about Joao Felix’s return, highlighting his versatility and goal-scoring ability. The Portuguese forward has joined Chelsea on a permanent transfer from Atletico Madrid for a reported fee of £40 million.

Gallagher, who was previously set to join Atletico Madrid, has completed a permanent transfer away from Chelsea. The 24-year-old leaves the club after making 95 appearances and scoring 10 goals.

