Chelsea close to Joao Felix reunion as Gallagher heads to Atletico Madrid

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix back to Stamford Bridge, with Conor Gallagher heading to Spain as part of the swap.

The two clubs are said to have settled on a £40 million ($51 million) fee for Felix, who previously spent a disappointing six-month loan spell with Chelsea during the 2022/23 season, scoring four goals in 20 appearances.

Felix, 24, is set to sign a six-year contract with the Blues, following his loan stint at Barcelona last term. His return to Chelsea could pave the way for Gallagher to finally complete his move to Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher’s transfer initially fell through last week when Chelsea and Atletico failed to agree on a deal for striker Samu Omorodion.

Atletico had been looking to offload either Omorodion or another player to finance Gallagher’s move, with the England international training alone since his return to Chelsea.

Gallagher was spotted in Spain ahead of the proposed £33 million transfer, which is now expected to go through as part of the Felix deal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s squad overhaul continues as the club reportedly receives a bid for Romelu Lukaku from Napoli. The Belgian striker spent last season on loan at Roma.

Raheem Sterling’s future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain after being omitted from the squad for the opening game of the season. The winger’s representatives have expressed their surprise at the decision.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst