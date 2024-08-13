Alvarez joins Atletico Madrid in record £82m deal

Argentina World cup winner Julian Alvarez has finalised his £82 million transfer to Atletico Madrid, marking Manchester City’s club-record sale.

The 24-year-old striker will cost Atletico an initial €75 million (£64.1 million), with up to €20 million (£17.1 million) in attainable add-ons. This deal makes Alvarez the second most expensive signing in Atletico’s history, following Joao Felix.

The Alvarez signed a six-year contract with the Spanish club after successfully passing a medical in Madrid. He becomes Diego Simeone’s second attacking acquisition of the summer, joining Alexander Sorloth.

During his two-year stint at Man City, Alvarez scored 36 goals in 106 appearances. Last season, he contributed 19 goals and 13 assists in 54 games, helping the club to numerous victories.

City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged Alvarez’s departure and mentioned that the club will consider whether to enter the transfer market to find a replacement.

Expressing his gratitude, Alvarez said, “Manchester City will always have a special place in my heart. Today I say goodbye to this amazing club with a lot of emotion. These have been two very special years. During this time, I have grown and learned a lot, both as a player and as a person.”

Alvarez’s transfer represents a significant profit for Man City, who initially signed him from River Plate for £14 million in 2022. During his time with City, Alvarez won six trophies, including the treble in his debut season and the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, praised Alvarez, saying, “The trophies he has won already tell their own story—he is a winner. I look forward to watching him develop further in the remainder of his career.”

Alvarez’s departure means the Citizens have generated approximately £100 million in profit this summer, with Savinho as the only incoming player and several other sales, including Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Liam Delap, Sergio Gomez, and Tommy Doyle.

The Premier League champions will kick off their 2024/25 campaign with a trip to Chelsea on Sunday, while Atletico Madrid will visit Villarreal on August 19th for the opening weekend of the La Liga season.

