ManU to unveil Casemiro tonight before match against Liverpool

Manchester United fans are preparing themselves today ahead of the visit of arch-rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford with the added excitement of having new signing Casemiro unveiled before tonite’s match.

United have had a poor start to the season having lost to both Brighton and Brentford so far. Their display against Brentford was heavily criticised with Erik ten Hag’s men 4-0 down before half-time had even been reached.

One area of solace for the Reds is that Liverpool have not started the season much better. Draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace were less than ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they aim to challenge for the premier league title again.

The Merseyside club will also be without Darwin Nunez after he was sent off at Anfield last Monday.

Casemiro said he is “excited” to move to Manchester United during his farewell press conference at Real Madrid.

In an emotional press conference on Monday morning, the Brazilian broke down in tears as he thanked Los Blancos for the successes he achieved with them.

With manager Carlo Ancelotti and president Florentino Perez in attendance, a tearful Casemiro confirmed his Bernabeu exit while vowing to one day return.

Erik ten Hag is aware that his start as Manchester United boss has been unacceptable and he has now identified when he feels the team’s downturn started.

United experienced an enjoyable summer tour of Thailand and Australia, which began with a 4-0 thumping of tonight’s opponents Liverpool in Bangkok. Two more wins against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace followed in Australia.