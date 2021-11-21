Manchester United finally sack Solskjaer

Manchester United have finally sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Saturday’s devastating 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

The defeat to Watford has left Manchester United board to relieve Solskjaer of his duties at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has been under enormous pressure at Old Trafford in recent weeks and had reached a point where the board has to make a decision.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family, ” a statement from Manchester United.

Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and former Real Madrid chief Zinedine Zidane are amongst the leading contenders to replace Solskjaer.