Man United chiefs meet over Solskjaer’s future, Conte tipped to takeover

Following runs of poor performances and last weekend’s 5-0 humiliating defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester United chiefs are seriously considering the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Red Devils manager.

Solskjaer’s tactical shortcomings have been called into question after their latest big defeat, and that has led to several calls for his sack.

Man United have won just three of their last nine games in all competitions, and 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool might be the final moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Having signed Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer, expectations were high heading into the new season.

Manchester United managing director, Richard Arnold, on Monday cancelled all appointments to hold urgent talks with Joel Glazer.

Speaking after their defeat to Liverpool, Solskjaer shouldered responsibility, but insisted the time is not right for him to leave his role.

Asked after the terrific outing on Sunday, if he is feeling the pressure, Solskjaer said: “No. I’ve come too far, we’ve come too far as a group to give up now.”

The Norwegian conceded his side were not up to the task.

“It’s not easy to say something apart from it’s the darkest day I’ve had leading these players. We weren’t good enough individually or as a team,” Solskjaer said.

“It is the worst feeling. The feeling that we are getting to where we want to be has been there. Last few weeks we have hit a brick wall. We have conceded too many easy goals.

“That is a concern. This is the lowest I have been. I accept the responsibility. That is mine today.

It is claimed that several Man United players are questioning Solskjaer’s capability of turning things around.

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been linked with the job, though the report understands that the Italian boss is yet to receive any contact from the Red Devils, but would likely hold talks.

Also, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers have also been linked with the role.