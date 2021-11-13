75 percent of Manchester United fans want Solskjaer out

Following last Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City, a survey by Manchester Evening News reveals that most Manchester United fans want a new manager at Old Trafford, casting doubt on the technical and tactical competence of Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Of the 9,984 votes cast, 75 per cent said that a new manager is what Manchester United need at the moment to turn the fortunes of the club around.

13 per cent voted for a more formidable midfield, 12 per cent a better defence and just one per cent a new attack, making it clear that the supporters believe it is in the technical area where the main problem lies.

Manchester United suffered their fourth defeat in their last six Premier League outings on Saturday, going down 2-0 at the hands of cross-city rivals Manchester City.

Read Also: Man United chiefs meet over Solskjaer’s future, Conte tipped to takeover

An early own-goal from defender Eric Bailly and a close-range finish from Bernardo Silva — who pounced on some shambolic defending from Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw — put the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to the sword.

Solskjaer

The defeat to Manchester City and the nature of United’s performance has increased the pressure on manager Solskjaer once again, with more and more supporters urging the club to relieve the Norwegian of his duties and source a replacement.

However, while Solskjaer’s position is increasingly at risk, Manchester United board is not ready to terminate his contract due to lack of a succession plan.