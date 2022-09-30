Manchester United dominate EPL September awards

English Premier League fans Friday crowned Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, the best Premier league manager for the month of September with their votes.

Erik ten Hag takes the monthly crown from Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta who won the EPL fans manager of the month in August.

The Dutch tactician won two league matches in September against Arsenal and Leicester City, while two matches against Crystal Palace and Leeds United were postponed due to the demise of Queen Elizabeth.

The former Ajax coach joined Manchester United in the summer after the departure of Ralf Rangnick.

Marcus Rashford also won the best player award for the month of September after his impressive performances against Arsenal and Leicester City which saw him produce two goals and two assists, Manchester United news reported.