Man United to sack Ten Hag after FA Cup final against City

According to Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Erik ten Hag is set to leave Old Trafford after Manchester United‘s FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday.

Ten Hag’s position has been under scrutiny, and Di Marzio shared with SoccerNews.NL and United board has reportedly identified three potential candidates to replace the Dutchman after the season ends.

Ten Hag‘s future at Old Trafford was uncertain following United’s poor run throughout the 2023/24 season. His team was eliminated from the Uefa Champions League at the group stage and finished eighth in the Premier League, their lowest position in the competition’s history, failing to qualify for European football next season.

A victory in the FA Cup final on May 25 against Manchester City would secure Europa League qualification, but it appears Ten Hag will not remain in charge regardless of the outcome.

The three candidates as mentioned by Di Marzio to replace the former Ajax manager are; Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, Roberto De Zerbi, and Mauricio Pochettino.

McKenna is also a candidate for the Chelsea job, which could make Pochettino a prominent option for United.

The decision to part ways with Ten Hag was made some time ago, and the club has already contacted McKenna. However, McKenna is attracting interest from other clubs, including Brighton, as a potential replacement for De Zerbi. Chelsea is considering McKenna and Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca.

Man United has finalized their decision on Ten Hag, and the result of the FA Cup final will not alter this course. A managerial shake-up at Old Trafford appears imminent.