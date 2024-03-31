Man City vs Arsenal: Prediction, Stats and Betting Tips

The international break is over and football actions have resumed with a blockbuster Easter Sunday cracker at the Etihad Stadium as Premier League holders Manchester City face a tricky test against league leaders Arsenal.

The outcome of Sunday’s epic battle could decide the fate of the 2023/24 Premier League title race as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta returns to his former ground with his side boasting a one-point lead over last season’s treble winners.

Arsenal are currently leading by a nose with Mikel Arteta’s side on 64 points, but ahead of Liverpool only thanks to their superior goal difference.

City are in third just one point behind with Aston Villa occupying fourth place, seven points shy of the reigning champions who also enjoy a game in hand.

The Citizens did the double over the Gunners last season to win the Premier League title by five points. The Londoners have strengthened the squad this season and two unbeaten games against Pep Guardiola’s men are a testament to that.

Arteta’s men started the 2023’24 season by winning the Community Shield on penalties after a late Leandro Trossard goal secured a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes. The Gunners also claimed victory over City at the Emirates Stadium in October, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring the only goal of the game.

Ahead of Sunday cracker, Man City star Jack Grealish has pointed to Declan Rice and Kai Havertz as potential difference-makers as Arsenal seek revenge on his team at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

“They have added Declan Rice and Kai Havertz who are both playing really well at the moment,” Grealish told club media. “They might have a bit more experience than last season.

“In both this season and last season, they have had a young side and last season was their first real-time in a title race, so this year they might have a bit more experience. I think it is all about us at the moment and if we go out there and win the game then it puts us in a great position.”

Rice joined from West Ham in a club-record move and has wasted little time hitting his stride in Arsenal colours. Havertz took a little longer to kick into gear after arriving from Chelsea, but he has four goals and two assists in his last four games.

Arteta has urged Arsenal to “embrace the moment” when they face City in a showdown that could define this season’s title race and believes his players have learned from last season’s thrashing at the Etihad.

“We’ve done a lot already to be in the position that we are and now we have to embrace and enjoy the moment and go for it,” he said. “I love the energy [around the Arsenal camp], the smiles, they wanted to train yesterday. We have to embrace the moment. We have to go day by day, see where this can take us.”

Both Guardiola and Arteta have been counting the cost of the international break as the hosts are monitoring several injury concerns ahead of the game.

England duo Kyle Walker and John Stones have been ruled out of the game, while Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish and Ederson, however, are likely to be fit.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and defender Gabriel have not trained since they returned from the international break, but Arteta said that there is a chance they could play on Sunday.

Can Arsenal take advantage of City’s injuries to claim their first win at the Etihad for almost nine years?

Head-To-Head

Arsenal have won all eight of their top-flight games of 2024, but Arteta’s men have not recorded a win away at the Etihad since 2015.

Guardiola’s City side have already lost twice to Arsenal this season, first in the Community Shield, before a 1-0 victory in October’s reverse fixture.

City have won 12 of their last 13 Premier League games against Arsenal

Arsenal have also lost each of their last seven top-flight away games against Man City

Following the October victory over Guardiola’s men this season, Arsenal will be looking to complete their first Premier League double over Manchester City since the 2007-08 campaign.

Arsenal have not done a league double over the reigning champions since the 2001-02 term against City’s fierce rivals Manchester United.

Stats

Man City are unbeaten in their last 38 home games in all competitions (W33 D5) since a 2-1 loss against Brentford in November 2022.

Betting Tips

The Opta supercomputer predicts that Manchester City will beat Arsenal, with the home side winning 53% of pre-match simulations.