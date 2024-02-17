Man City Premier League title defense in doubt after Chelsea draw

Manchester City‘s Premier League title defense suffered a major blow following a 1-1 draw against a resilient Chelsea side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Rodri’s late equaliser earned the reigning Premier League champions a 1-1 draw but Man City title race is still in doubt.

Heading into the game, many Chelsea supporters were worried as to what the outcome would be, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side quickly provided the energy needed to show that they were prepared to fight throughout the season.

Raheem Sterling scored the opener for Chelsea against his former club to hand Pochettino’s men a deserved lead, but Rodri dramatically rescued a point with a late leveller for Man City to deny Chelsea victory and maintain his side’s long unbeaten home record.

City still lost ground in the title race after seeing Liverpool and Arsenal both post emphatic wins earlier on Saturday, but this has to go down as a point gained given how close they came to defeat.

Man City pushed for the winner, sparking a series of chances in the Chelsea box, but had to settle for the draw in a thrilling game.