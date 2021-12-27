Man City mauls Leicester City 6-3, consolidates EPL top spot

Manchester City defeated Leicester City 6-3 in a nine-goal thriller to consolidate the EPL top position.

Kelvin De-Bruyne gave the hosts the much-needed lead in the 4th minute of the match as the Citizens left no one in doubt of their desire to brush aside the foxes on the way to clinching the Premiership trophy.

Nine minutes later Mahrez made two with a well-struck penalty after Tielemans was found to have fouled a City player in the box.

Etihad stadium was set agog as Gundogan made it 3-0 at the stroke of 20 minutes after Maddison’s free-kick was denied by Ederson between the sticks for the noisy neighbours.

Raheem Sterling who hit a brace started his goal quest with a well-taken penalty at the 24th minute leaving the Foxes thrilling 4-0 at the end of the first half.

The second half started rather promisingly for the Brenda Rogers boys with goals from Maddison in the 54th minutes, Lookman in 58 and Iheanacho in the 64th minute respectively.

It looked as if the Foxes were at least going to salvage a point in the match when Laporte headed in the fifth goal for Man City in 68th minute.

It was obvious that Rogers and his boys were in for a mauling when Sterling made a brace for his record and sixth for his club on a day the light-blue side of Manchester had a lion share of the possession as usual.

With the victory Manchester City now lead the pack with 47 points in 19 matches, 6points above the closest rivalry, Liverpool with 41 points from 18 matches. The Liverpool match against Leeds United is one of the matches put on hold due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Arsenal had a smooth ride over Norwich in a 5-0 demolition to retain their 4th place on the log with 35points from 19 matches, while Southampton edged out West Ham United 3-2 to bounce back to their winning runs. While the David Moyes boys are faced with declining runs though still in vital position to make the top four finishing if Manchester United and Tottenham fail to take their chances.