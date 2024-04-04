Man City crush Villa to mount title pressure on Arsenal, Liverpool

Phil Foden scored a brilliant hat-trick as Manchester City cruised to a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, mounting pressure on Premier League title contenders Arsenal and Liverpool.

The win narrowed the gap between Man City and league leaders Arsenal to just one point at the summit of the Premier League table.

Ahead of a busy schedule in their quest for three competitions, Pep Guardiola opted to rest Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, displaying confidence in the depth of his squad.

Guardiola’s faith was rewarded as Foden, hailed as the standout performer in the Premier League this season, showcased his talent with three clinical finishes, taking his season tally to an impressive 21 goals.

Having suffered a defeat against Villa earlier in the season, City displayed resilience, extending their unbeaten streak to 24 games under Guardiola’s management.

Jeremy Doku impressed with a lively performance, providing the assist for Rodri’s opener.

Despite Villa’s absences, including key players Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins, the visitors managed to briefly equalize through Jhon Duran’s well-taken goal.

However, City regained their lead before halftime courtesy of Foden’s free-kick, exploiting a gap in the Villa wall to beat goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Stefan Ortega, deputizing for the injured Ederson, made crucial saves to deny Villa as City asserted their dominance.

Foden sealed his hat-trick with two clinical finishes, securing a comfortable victory for City and reaffirming their title credentials.

With Liverpool having the chance to reclaim the top spot, City remain confident of securing a historic fourth consecutive Premier League title, especially with their favourable run-in.

For Villa, the defeat leaves them precariously positioned in the race for a top-four finish, with Tottenham Hotspur hot on their heels.