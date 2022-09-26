Liudmila Samsonova wins in Tokyo to claim third title in three months

Russian tennis star Liudmila Samsonova claimed another title on Sunday when she defeated Chinese player Zheng Qinwen to win the Toray Pan Pacific Open which was held in Tokyo, Japan.

Liudmila, the world No.30, defeated Zheng Qinwen, world No.36, in 7-5, 7-5 final sets to be on course for the top 20 rankings after an outstanding performance of 81.5% service points in the tournament.

The Russian claimed her 18th victory from her last 19th matches and also claimed her third consecutive title which includes back-to-back titles in Washington D.C. and Cleveland in August.