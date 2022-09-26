   
BusinessDay

Eliud Kipchoge smashes own world record in Berlin

Eliud Kipchoge
Eliud Kipchoge, World's fastest marathon runner, Kenya

The world’s fastest marathon runner, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge Sunday broke his own record to win the Berlin Marathon. Kipchoge clocked a new world record 2:01:09 to surpass his own 2018 Berlin record of 2:01:39 minutes.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist earned his 15th career win out of 17 marathon events to seal his dominance as the most significant world long-distance runner.

Kipchoge covered staggering distances of 26.2 miles while running at a speed of 61:18 for the second half, and 59:51 for the first 13.1 miles to tip his compatriot Mark Korir.

