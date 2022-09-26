Eliud Kipchoge smashes own world record in Berlin

The world’s fastest marathon runner, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge Sunday broke his own record to win the Berlin Marathon. Kipchoge clocked a new world record 2:01:09 to surpass his own 2018 Berlin record of 2:01:39 minutes.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist earned his 15th career win out of 17 marathon events to seal his dominance as the most significant world long-distance runner.

Kipchoge covered staggering distances of 26.2 miles while running at a speed of 61:18 for the second half, and 59:51 for the first 13.1 miles to tip his compatriot Mark Korir.