Leverkusen dump Bayern Munich out of German Cup

Bayern Munich’s German Cup hopes have been dashed as they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. The defeat marked a significant setback for the Bundesliga giants, who were already without key player Harry Kane due to injury.

The turning point of the match came in the 18th minute when goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was sent off for a reckless challenge on Jeremie Frimpong. The red card forced Bayern to play the majority of the game with ten men.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Bayern dominated possession and created numerous chances. However, they were unable to break down the resilient Leverkusen defence.

The decisive moment arrived in the 69th minute when Nathan Tella headed home a cross from Alex Grimaldo to give Bayer Leverkusen a 1-0 lead. The goal proved to be the difference, as Bayern’s late push for an equalizer fell short.

“We were too hectic and tried to go forward too quickly,” said Leverkusen captain Jonathan Tah. “At half-time, we said we need to be patient — and we did it. I didn’t know Nathan could be so good with his head.”

Neuer admitted his red card was decisive. “The red card decided the game. It hurt us, and I’m sorry.”

Under Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen has reached the quarter-finals, continuing their impressive form after winning both the league and cup last season.

Bayern, who have a record 20 German Cup titles, have not progressed beyond the quarter-finals since their 2020 triumph, when they defeated Leverkusen 4-2 in the final. This latest exit continues a troubling trend for the Bundesliga giants in the domestic cup competition.

This defeat marks a disappointing end to Bayern’s German Cup campaign and adds to their recent struggles. The club will now turn their focus to the Bundesliga and the Champions League, where they will be aiming to salvage their season.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

