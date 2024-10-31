Musiala hat-trick powers Bayern into German Cup last 16

Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala’s first-half hat-trick propelled Bayern Munich to a dominant 4-0 victory over Mainz, securing their place in the German Cup’s last 16.

Just two minutes in, Harry Kane set up Musiala for his opener, with the 21-year-old finishing clinically from 10 meters out. Musiala then tapped in his second off a Kane header, and while he appeared offside, VAR is only introduced from the next cup round.

Former Manchester City star Leroy Sane added Bayern’s third just before halftime, and Musiala completed his hat-trick moments later, pouncing on a loose ball in the box.

The German giants, the most successful club in German Cup history with 20 titles, have faced early exits in recent seasons, being eliminated in this round four times in the last five years.

Elsewhere, third-division Arminia Bielefeld produced a shock 2-0 win over Union Berlin, making them the only third-tier team to advance. Dynamo Dresden, however, fell 3-2 to Darmstadt after a thrilling extra-time battle.

Eintracht Frankfurt edged Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1, thanks to a winning goal by Omar Marmoush, who celebrated in a Halloween mask he found in the dressing room. Freiburg earned a 2-1 win over Hamburg, with Matthias Ginter and Vincenzo Grifo on the scoresheet, while Hertha Berlin defeated Heidenheim 2-1.

Marvin Ducksch’s goal gave Bremen a 1-0 victory over Paderborn, and Hoffenheim edged Nuremberg 2-1. Tuesday’s matches saw Borussia Dortmund fall 1-0 in extra time to Wolfsburg, with RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen both securing comfortable wins.

The draw for the last 16 will take place on Sunday, November 4th.

