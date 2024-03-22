Leaked: Arsenal 2024/25 kits revealed

Images revealing Arsenal‘s kits for the upcoming 2024/25 season have surfaced, showcasing a distinctive third kit with a fresh design and badge.

While the Gunners will maintain their traditional red home kit, the leaked images suggest their first away strip will continue the trend of a sleek black design seen in previous years.

However, the third kit has generated excitement among fans and features a striking light blue hue with hints of purple for added allure.

The leaked images originate from a social media source known for accurately revealing early kit designs, as seen in the 2022/23 season. All three kits share a similar design aesthetic, with varying colours to distinguish each one.

Arsenal’s home shirt retains the iconic red and white colours, accented with touches of blue. The away strip predominantly features black, complemented by elements of red and green.

However, it’s the third kit that stands out, as Adidas swaps its usual logo for the Adidas Original emblem. Additionally, the traditional Arsenal crest is replaced by a cannon, emblematic of the club’s identity.

This time of year typically sees leaked kits emerge as clubs prepare for the upcoming season. Some clubs opt to unveil their new kits as the current campaign concludes.

Arsenal supporters will hope to see their team sporting the new kit as Premier League champions, with the club firmly in contention for the title this season.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta expressed optimism about the team’s current form, highlighting their attacking prowess and hunger for more goals during their recent eight-match winning streak.