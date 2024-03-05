Arsenal set Premier League scoring record with 6-0 win over Sheffield

Arsenal cruised to a seventh successive Premier League win after a commanding 6-0 victory over Sheffield United on Monday at Bramall Lane.

Martin Odegaard, Jayden Bogle’s own goal, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice put the visitors 5-0 at half-time before Ben White rounded off the scoring.

Mikel Arteta’s men become the first side to ever win three consecutive away Premier League games in the English top-flight by five or more goals.

“When we had the ball, we were in a good mood today,” said Arsenal captain Odegaard.

“Created a lot, scored the goals early on – a nice performance.”

By contrast, Sheffield United also set a new record by becoming the first English top-flight side to concede five or more goals in three straight home matches.

“It’s a painful season and the boys are a damaged group of players,” said Blades boss Chris Wilder.

“They were in a different league, a different planet to us. We couldn’t lay a glove on them.”

Arsenal’s stunning streak of 31 goals in seven consecutive Premier League wins since a winter break has at least built up a big advantage over their rivals should the title be decided on goal difference.

They remain in third, just two points behind leaders Liverpool and one adrift of defending champions City.

However, Arteta’s men can go top with a victory at home to Brentford on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s showdown between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

“I love the way the team played. The quality and the aggression we showed from the beginning,” said Arteta.

“We have to continue to do what we are doing.”