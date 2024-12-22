LaLiga: Mbappé scores again as Real Madrid down Sevilla 4-2

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammates

Kylian Mbappé extended his scoring streak as Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 4-2 in a La Liga fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, ending the year just one point behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

First-half goals from Mbappé, Federico Valverde, and Rodrygo gave Los Blancos a commanding lead. Brahim Díaz added a fourth early in the second half to seal the win, despite Sevilla’s late fightback with goals from Isaac Romero and Dodi Lukebakio.

Mbappé opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a spectacular 25-yard strike, while Valverde doubled the advantage with a thunderous 30-yard effort. Rodrygo’s clinical finish in the 34th minute emphasized Madrid’s dominance, though Sevilla responded quickly with Romero heading in Juanlu Sánchez’s cross.

In the second half, Mbappé turned provider, setting up Brahim for a deft finish to make it 4-1. Sevilla captain Jesús Navas, making his final career appearance, was substituted with a standing ovation. Navas, 39, retires mid-season due to a chronic hip injury, ending a remarkable 20-year career at the club.

Navas, who also starred for Manchester City, nearly capped his farewell with an assist, but Isaac Romero’s shot struck the post. Lukebakio added a consolation for Sevilla in the 85th minute, beating Thibaut Courtois at his near post.

The victory lifts Real Madrid above rivals Barcelona into second place, two points clear of their rivals with a game in hand. Atlético Madrid’s dramatic 2-1 win over Barcelona on Saturday has seen the Catalans falter, managing only two wins in their last eight league games since thrashing Madrid 4-0 in October.

Real Madrid’s strong finish to 2024 sets the stage for a thrilling title race in the new year, with Atlético narrowly holding the edge heading into January.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share