Mbappe shines as Real Madrid clinch FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Real Madrid FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Real Madrid claimed the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup title with a dominant 3-0 victory over Mexican side Pachuca at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, the same venue where Kylian Mbappe famously scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final two years ago.

Mbappe opened the scoring late in the first half, capitalizing on a pass from Vinicius Jr., who had rounded Pachuca goalkeeper Carlos Moreno to set up the tap-in. The Frenchman’s clinical finish gave Madrid the lead heading into the break.

Rodrygo doubled the advantage early in the second half with a stunning curling strike from the edge of the box. A pitchside VAR review upheld the goal, with referee Jesus Valenzuela determining that Jude Bellingham, standing in an offside position, did not interfere with the play.

Pachuca threatened briefly, with captain Salomon Rondon forcing Thibaut Courtois into action with a powerful free-kick and later sending a header just over the bar. However, the Mexican side struggled to break through Madrid’s defensive line.

Vinicius Jr. sealed the victory in the 72nd minute, calmly converting a penalty after Lucas Vazquez was fouled in the box by Oussama Idrissi. The Brazilian’s goal came just a day after he was crowned FIFA’s Best Men’s Player of the Year.

The Intercontinental Cup, a replacement for the FIFA Club World Cup, featured the champions of five continental competitions in a straight knockout format. Pachuca, winners of the Concacaf Champions Cup, reached the final by defeating CAF Champions League holders Al-Ahly of Egypt. Real Madrid, as UEFA Champions League winners, entered directly into the final.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

