Vinicius Jr crowned 2024 Best FIFA Men’s Player

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has been named The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year for 2024, capping off a stellar season where he helped his club win both the Champions League and La Liga titles.

The Brazilian international, who controversially missed out on the 2024 Ballon d’Or—which went to Manchester City’s Rodri—claimed the prestigious FIFA award at the ceremony in Doha on December 17. Vinicius becomes the first Real Madrid player to win the prize since Luka Modric in 2018.

The 24-year-old forward was instrumental in Real Madrid’s 2023/24 success, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists across all competitions. His exceptional performances earned him his first FIFA Best Men’s Player award after he and Real Madrid boycotted the Ballon d’Or ceremony in October due to his omission.

In addition to winning the top honour, Vinicius was also included in the FIFPro Men’s World XI, where he joined teammates Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, and Jude Bellingham. Other names in the star-studded lineup included Emiliano Martinez, Ruben Dias, William Saliba, Rodri, Toni Kroos, Lamine Yamal, and Erling Haaland.

Emiliano Martinez claimed The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award, while Carlo Ancelotti, Vinicius’ manager at Real Madrid, was honoured as The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of 2024.

Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati secured her second consecutive FIFA Women’s Player of the Year award, reinforcing her dominance in women’s football.

The FIFA Best Awards are decided through a combination of public votes, the votes of journalists, and selections made by the captains and managers of national teams. Each voting group contributes 25% to the final decision.

Vinicius’ triumph marks a significant milestone in his career, as he becomes one of the few players to break the recent dominance of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski in the prestigious FIFA Best awards.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

