Ancelotti defends Mbappe amid Real Madrid struggles

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has defended Kylian Mbappe, attributing the French forward’s recent struggles to the team’s overall inconsistency.

Mbappe, a high-profile summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain, has come under scrutiny after missing a crucial penalty in Real Madrid’s 3-2 Champions League defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday—their third loss in five group-stage matches.

The 25-year-old World Cup winner, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer, has scored just two goals in his last nine appearances for Los Blancos, sparking criticism over his form. However, Ancelotti dismissed concerns over Mbappe’s adaptation, emphasising that the team must improve.

“Mbappe’s problem is the problem that we all have. The idea is to try to give our best version, not just of him, but myself, other players,” Ancelotti said during a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s La Liga encounter with Getafe.

“It’s not a problem about one player, the problem that we have is one of a team that has not been capable of being consistent. It’s not a problem with one player.

“We have to try and improve that, do everything we can… among other things (Mbappe) is new here and adapting, among other things he’s scored eight goals and has participated in attack, giving assists.

“Yes he can play better, but we can all do better and we will try to.”

Mbappe’s form has also raised questions on the international front, with the forward being omitted from France’s last two squad selections. Additionally, he has faced off-field challenges since he arrived in Madrid, further complicating his adjustment.

Ancelotti also highlighted injuries to key players like Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao as factors contributing to Madrid’s recent dip in form but confirmed that Brazilian winger Rodrygo is fit for the Getafe match.

Real Madrid currently sit second in La Liga, trailing leaders Barcelona by four points with a game in hand. Despite the recent setbacks, Ancelotti remains optimistic.

“I’m in the same boat as Mbappe. I need to deliver my best version. The results haven’t been good, and I’m not satisfied, but I’m confident we’ll turn things around—just as we always do,” Ancelotti added.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

