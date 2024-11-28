Champions League: Liverpool end Real Madrid curse with 2-0 win

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to this season’s Champions League campaign with a 2-0 victory over reigning champions Real Madrid at Anfield, ending an eight-game winless run against the Spanish giants.

The Reds, who had previously fallen short against Real Madrid in two Champions League finals, finally overcame their bogey team, as Arne Slot’s impressive tenure continues to flourish since succeeding Jurgen Klopp. The result leaves Liverpool with five wins from five, sitting comfortably atop their group, while Real Madrid must now battle for a playoff spot in the competition’s revamped format.

Liverpool controlled much of the encounter, outclassing Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who have now suffered three defeats in five Champions League games. Both teams endured penalty drama, with Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe missing crucial spot-kicks.

The breakthrough came in the 52nd minute when Alexis Mac Allister fired a low shot past Thibaut Courtois, igniting the Kop. Real Madrid had a chance to equalize, but Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher made a crucial save, denying Mbappe from the spot after Andy Robertson’s foul on Lucas Vazquez.

Moments later, Liverpool earned a penalty of their own after Ferland Mendy brought down Salah, but the Egyptian missed the target, blasting his effort wide.

Liverpool soon doubled their lead, with substitute Cody Gakpo heading home Robertson’s cross in the 76th minute, sealing a memorable victory.

Conor Bradley played a pivotal role, delivering the assist for Mac Allister’s opener and effectively neutralizing Mbappe throughout the game. Meanwhile, it was a night to forget for the French superstar, whose penalty miss capped a frustrating evening.

With 17 wins from 19 games in all competitions under Slot, Liverpool are in exceptional form. Conversely, Real Madrid is in a precarious position, needing results in their final group game to avoid early elimination.

Liverpool’s dominance and resilience were on full display, solidifying their position as serious contenders in this year’s Champions League.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

