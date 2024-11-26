Mbappe to lead Real Madrid attack in Champions League showdown against Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid’s star summer signing, is set to spearhead the team’s attack in their Uefa Champions League showdown against Liverpool on Wednesday, with Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. ruled out due to injury.

The French captain has faced a challenging start in the Spanish capital, both on and off the pitch, but showed signs of resurgence by scoring his first goal in five matches during Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Leganes in La Liga on Sunday.

It was the first time coach Carlo Ancelotti deployed Mbappe in his preferred left-wing position, and the 24-year-old responded by netting the match-winner at Butarque.

Vinicius Jr. was instrumental in creating the scoring opportunity for Mbappe, but with the Brazilian forward sidelined for over three weeks, Mbappe now shoulders the responsibility of leading Madrid’s attack—beginning with the crucial fixture at Anfield.

Madrid, the reigning Champions League holders, currently sit 18th in their group after surprising losses to Lille and AC Milan in their opening four matches. In contrast, Liverpool are atop the group standings, adding extra pressure on the Spanish side. Vinicius Jr. scored four goals in those early Champions League games, while Mbappe has managed just one in the competition.

Although Mbappe has found the net seven times in 12 La Liga appearances, his performances have been under scrutiny given his superstar expectations. Excluded from France’s national squad in the last two international breaks, Mbappe is confident that he is gradually finding his rhythm with his new teammates.

“I think I put in a good performance, I’m starting to get up to speed with my teammates,” Mbappe told Real Madrid TV after the Leganes victory, which lifted Madrid to second place in La Liga.

“I can play in every position and I’m ready to help the team and give my all… I play on the right, on the left, in the middle, and with two up top. It doesn’t matter to me. I want to help the team and score goals,” he added, signalling his determination to lead Madrid’s attack in the upcoming games.

With Vinicius Jr. out, Mbappe’s ability to step up could be crucial for Madrid’s Champions League ambitions, starting with a crucial clash at Anfield.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

