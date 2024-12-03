Kompany hopes for Harry Kane's return before year-end

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has expressed optimism about Harry Kane‘s potential return to action before the end of the year.

The English striker suffered a hamstring injury during the 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund and is expected to miss several weeks.

“There’s a chance he’ll play again this year,” Kompany said in a press conference. “We’ll have to see how the recovery goes.”

While Kane‘s absence is a significant blow for Bayern, Kompany remains confident in his team’s ability to cope. “You can’t replace him one-to-one,” he acknowledged. “But we’ll solve things differently. There will be no lack of talent tomorrow.”

Players like Thomas Müller, Mathys Tel, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise, and Leroy Sané are expected to step up in Kane’s absence. However, Kompany is aware that replacing Kane’s goal-scoring prowess will be a challenge.

“Harry has scored 20 goals. You can’t replace that,” he said. “But we have players who score goals, including Jamal Musiala. We’ll have a solution. We have enough players who can fulfil the role, even if you can’t replace his goals one-to-one.”

Meanwhile, Gnabry remains doubtful for the upcoming cup match against Bayer Leverkusen, while midfielder João Palhinha has returned to training after recovering from a muscle injury.

