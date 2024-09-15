Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern Munich thrash Holstein Kiel 6-1

Harry Kane

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich maintained their perfect start to the season and surged to the top of the Bundesliga table with a 6-1 demolition of newly-promoted Holstein Kiel.

Jamal Musiala opened the scoring just 15 seconds in, registering the third-fastest goal in Bundesliga history.

Harry Kane stole the show with a hat-trick, helping Bayern assert their dominance early. Kane nodded on for Musiala to net Bayern’s second-fastest goal of the Bundesliga era. The England captain followed up with two goals of his own before halftime, and Nicolai Remberg’s own goal further extended Bayern’s lead.

Former Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise added a fifth after the break, netting his first goal for the club, while Kane completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Despite Armin Gigovic’s late header giving Holstein Kiel their first home goal of the season, the newly promoted side are still without a point after three games. Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany’s Bayern have won all three of their league matches, reclaiming the top spot.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.