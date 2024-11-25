Kane: Bayern Munich must win remaining Champions League matches

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane insists that his team needs to win all four of their remaining Champions League matches to advance, beginning with a crucial home game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday. Bayern’s rocky start in the competition has seen them lose two of their four fixtures, leaving them 17th in the standings. With only the top eight teams securing automatic qualification to the last 16, Kane knows there’s little room for error.

PSG are in a similarly precarious position, currently sitting outside the top 24, which would at least guarantee a spot in the play-off round. Kane emphasized the high stakes ahead of the clash at the Allianz Arena.

“We pretty much have to win all our games—and that’s true for PSG as well,” Kane said during a press conference on Monday. “We’re not used to being this far down in the table. With the new format, no one really knows what to expect. Tomorrow’s a big night.”

Kane’s recent form has been sensational. On Friday, he scored his seventh hat-trick since joining Bayern from Tottenham, leading the team to victory over Augsburg. He also reached 50 Bundesliga goals in just 43 matches, making him the fastest player to achieve this milestone in the league’s history, surpassing Erling Haaland’s previous record by six games.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany remains focused on navigating the group stage, acknowledging the unpredictability of the new format. “With three wins you qualify, and with six wins you’re in the top eight,” Kompany noted.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

