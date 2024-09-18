UEFA Champions League: Kane nets four in Bayern’s 9-2 rout of Dinamo Zagreb

Harry Kane nets four in Bayern's 9-2 rout of Dinamo Zagreb

Harry Kane scored four goals as Bayern Munich thrashed Dinamo Zagreb 9-2, to become England’s top scorer in UEFA Champions League or European Cup history. Kane’s fourth goal of the night, his third penalty, brought his tally to 33 Champions League goals, surpassing Wayne Rooney’s previous record of 30.

The quadruple also marked Kane’s 50th, 51st, 52nd, and 53rd goals for Bayern Munich in just 50 appearances for the club. Another standout performance came from London-born winger Michael Olise, who netted twice on his Champions League debut for Bayern.

Kane opened the scoring with a penalty after Aleksandar Pavlovic fouled a Bayern player, sending goalkeeper Ivan Nevistic the wrong way. Raphael Guerreiro then doubled Bayern’s lead with a brilliant half-volley before Olise headed in a cross from Joshua Kimmich.

At half-time, Bayern replaced the injured Manuel Neuer with Sven Ulreich, who conceded twice within five minutes of his introduction, with goals from Bruno Petkovic and Takuya Ogiwara cutting Bayern’s lead to 3-2. However, Bayern quickly regained control as Kane pounced on a rebound from a saved Kimmich shot, and Olise slotted home into an empty net.

Kane completed his hat-trick of penalties, first from a controversial handball decision following a VAR review and then after Alphonso Davies was fouled in the box. Leroy Sane came off the bench to add a long-range strike, and Leon Goretzka headed in Bayern’s ninth goal.

Bayern had additional goals from Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, and Kane disallowed for offside. The match now stands as the joint second-highest-scoring game in Champions League history, tied with Monaco’s 8-3 win over Deportivo La Coruna in 2003. Borussia Dortmund’s 8-4 victory over Legia Warsaw in 2016 remains the highest.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.