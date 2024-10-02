Champions League: Durán's late goal seals Aston Villa's 1-0 win over Bayern Munich

Aston Villa secured a historic 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, thanks to a late goal from substitute Jhon Duran. The victory, which came at Villa Park, marked a repeat of the 1982 European Cup final, where Villa famously defeated Bayern.

Duran’s goal came in the 79th minute, as he spotted Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer off his line and calmly lobbed the ball over him. The goal sent Villa Park into a frenzy and ensured a memorable night for the home fans.

Unai Emery’s side defended resolutely throughout the match, keeping Bayern at bay despite pressure from the German giants. Emiliano Martinez, Villa’s goalkeeper, made a crucial save in the final moments to preserve the victory.

The match was a highly anticipated affair, given the rich history between the two clubs. Villa Park was packed with passionate fans, who created a vibrant atmosphere for the occasion.

Duran’s goal was a moment of pure magic, showcasing his talent and composure. The victory has further boosted Villa’s confidence and solidified their position as a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

