Champions League: Lookman shines as Atalanta cruise to 3-0 win over Shakhtar

Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman delivered a standout performance as Atalanta secured a commanding 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Arena Auf Schalke in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday night.

Atalanta dominated the match and could have easily scored more than the three goals netted by Berat Djimsiti, Lookman, and Raoul Bellanova. Both teams entered the game having drawn their opening European fixtures, with Atalanta held 0-0 at home by Arsenal and Shakhtar drawing by the same scoreline against Bologna, despite an early penalty miss by Georgiy Sudakov.

Injuries continued to trouble Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, with key players such as Matteo Ruggeri, Marco Brescianini, Isak Hien, Rafael Toloi, Giorgio Scalvini, and Gianluca Scamacca sidelined. This forced a tactical adjustment, with Charles De Ketelaere deployed as a False 9. Shakhtar, dealing with absences of their own, including Danylo Sikan and Tymur Puznakov, played on neutral ground due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Lookman, who was a constant threat, came close early with an angled drive and later set up the opener. His curling cross bypassed Shakhtar goalkeeper Ederson, allowing Berat Djimsiti to score his first-ever Champions League goal with a clever chest-and-volley flick from close range in the 21st minute.

Lookman’s influence continued as he doubled Atalanta’s lead just before halftime, calmly placing Sead Kolasinac’s pass into the bottom corner after previously hitting the crossbar. Raoul Bellanova added a third goal three minutes into the second half, heading home a Davide Zappacosta cross after poor defending from Shakhtar.

Atalanta now have four points from two Champions League matches, following their goalless draw against Arsenal, while Shakhtar remain winless with just one point from two games.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

