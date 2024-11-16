Juventus terminate Pogba’s contract amid controversy

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba‘s turbulent return to Juventus has come to a definitive end, as the Serie A club terminated the French midfielder’s contract.

This decision follows a reduction in Pogba’s doping ban, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) cutting the suspension to 18 months, allowing him to resume competitive play in March.

Pogba was initially hit with a four-year ban by Italy’s anti-doping authority (NADO) last month. However, after an appeal to CAS, the punishment was halved. Despite this development, Juventus opted to sever ties with the 31-year-old, who has faced numerous challenges both on and off the pitch since rejoining from Manchester United.

Juventus confirmed the mutual termination of Pogba’s contract, effective from November 30, 2024, despite the deal originally running until 2026. In October, Pogba expressed a willingness to “sacrifice money to play again for Juventus,” but the club remained unmoved, with both coach Thiago Motta and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli openly speaking of Pogba’s contributions in the past tense.

A key figure in France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, Pogba’s second spell in Turin failed to live up to expectations. Since his return in the summer of 2022 after a successful first stint between 2012 and 2016, during which he won four Serie A titles—Pogba made just one start for the club. His final appearance came in September 2023 against Empoli, shortly before he was provisionally suspended for a positive testosterone test following Juventus’ 3-0 win over Udinese. Notably, Pogba did not feature in that game.

The original four-year suspension, announced in February, threatened to end Pogba’s career. The CAS decision to reduce the ban provided a glimmer of hope, acknowledging that the positive test stemmed from an accidental consumption of a supplement prescribed by a Florida-based doctor. However, CAS criticized Pogba for not exercising due diligence as a professional, stating he “was not without fault.”

Injury woes marred Pogba’s 2022/23 campaign, limiting him to just 10 appearances for Juventus. A persistent knee issue also ruled him out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where France narrowly lost to Argentina in the final. Off-field troubles further compounded his problems, as Pogba became embroiled in an extortion case involving six men, including his brother Mathias, who are now awaiting trial.

Juventus’ decision to part ways with Pogba signals the end of a disappointing chapter, marked by injury, scandal, and unmet expectations, casting a shadow over the career of one of football’s most enigmatic talents.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

