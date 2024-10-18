Pogba ready to accept pay cut to play for Juventus again

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has expressed his willingness to take a pay cut to play for Juventus again, despite the Serie A club’s hesitance to bring him back. After having his four-year doping ban reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the French World Cup winner is free to resume his career in March 2025.

While Juventus has not shown much enthusiasm for his return, Pogba insists the Turin giants are his only focus. “I am ready to even give up money so that I can still play for Juve,” Pogba revealed in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. “I want to return.”

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and newly appointed coach Thiago Motta are sceptical about Pogba’s ability to regain his top form after such a long absence, following his positive test for testosterone in August 2023. However, the 31-year-old midfielder, who described feeling like a “caged lion,” has been training rigorously on his own and is determined to prove his doubters wrong.

“I am a Juve player now. That is all I have in my mind today,” Pogba stated. “I don’t need to talk. My performance on the pitch will speak for me, and Thiago Motta will judge based on what he sees.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

