Pogba accepts responsibility for doping ban

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has maintained his innocence, declaring he is “not a cheater” despite accepting responsibility for the failed doping test that resulted in his suspension.

Pogba‘s original four-year ban was reduced to 18 months earlier this month after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that his ingestion of a banned substance “was not intentional.”

The 31-year-old was suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal (Nado) in February after a test revealed elevated levels of testosterone in his system, a hormone known to boost endurance. Speaking to Sky Sports, Pogba emphasized his integrity: “This is not me, I’m not a cheater. I’m someone who loves my sport, I love the game, and I would never, ever cheat. I like to win fairly. I’m a bad loser, but I’m not a cheater.”

The reduced ban, which started on September 11, 2023, means Pogba can resume training in January 2024 and will be eligible to play again in March. Sources close to the player confirmed the timeline to BBC Sport.

Pogba took partial responsibility for the incident, acknowledging his mistake of not thoroughly verifying the supplement he consumed. “I take some responsibility because I took the supplement. I didn’t triple-check, even if it came from a professional. If I have to be punished, I’m fine with it, but it should never have been four years,” he added.

Pogba rejoined Juventus in July 2022 after leaving Manchester United but has been hampered by injuries, limiting him to just 12 appearances during the 2022-23 season and only two before the positive doping test last season.

Despite the setback, Pogba remains under contract with Juventus until the summer of 2026 and is eager to return to action. “I would just like to be on the pitch, any pitch. First, it’s with Juventus. I want to be training with teammates. It’s tough to be alone, playing passes to the wall,” he said. “My main focus is to get back training, be fit, and be on the pitch doing what I love.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

